Gerald Wiersma, 67, of Inwood, Iowa, died Wednesday, July 18, 2018, at USD Medical Center, Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral service was Saturday, July 21 at Bethany Reformed Church, Canton, South Dakota, with interment in Sioux County Township Cemetery south of Inwood, Iowa.

Gerald Myron Wiersma was born May 20, 1951, in Orange City, Iowa, son of Jessie and Harvey Wiersma. He grew up near Middleburg, Iowa, Magnolia, Minnesota, and Lester, Iowa. ﻿He attended school in Newkirk. Iowa, Magnolia and West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa, then received a degree in auto body repair at Northwest Iowa Technical School, Sheldon, Iowa.

On June 1, 1973, he married Donna De Boer. They lived near Rock Valley, Iowa, and he worked at K & J Body Shop in Rock Valley. They moved to a farm near Inwood in 1988 where he farmed and raised several breeds of puppies.

Survivors include his wife; their sons, Jason (Ruth) of Yankton, South Dakota, Craig (Angie) of Canton, Brad (Kristi) of Inwood and Jesse (Brittany) of Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren; a brother, Harmon (Bonnie) Wiersma of Rock Valley; three sisters, Ruby (David) Luhman of Coralville, Iowa, Ruth (Al) Boer of Spirit Lake, Iowa, and Cheryl (Calvin) Mans of Rock Rapids, Iowa; brother-in-law, Norman (Mishela) De Boer of Tulsa, Oklahoma; sisters-in-law, Ruth (Roy) Heitritter of Sheldon, Iowa, Beth (Harlan) Ponstein of Long Island, Kansas, Leni Heckman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Connie (Scott) Kramer of Fort Collins, Colorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.

