Ruth Joffer





87

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Ruth E. Joffer, 87, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Memorial services were Saturday, July 21, at The Inn on Westport, Sioux Falls, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa.

Ruth Evelyn Breed was born Aug. 7, 1930, daughter of Arie and Bertha (Hoogshagen) Breed.

On May 26, 1950, she married John Joffer in Fairview, South Dakota. They lived in Sioux Falls before moving to Lennox, South Dakota, for four years. The couple then settled at a farm near Inwood where they lived over 60 years. In 2014, the couple moved to The Inn on Westport in Sioux Falls. John died Nov. 4, 2014.

Survivors include three children, Jim (Lois) Joffer of Sioux Center, Iowa, Sandra (David) Jennett of Creston, Iowa, and Keith (Julie) Joffer of Sioux Falls; nine grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother-in-law, Charles (Coral) Joffer of Parker, South Dakota, and sisters-in-law, Helena (Harold) Lawrence of Sioux City, Iowa, Elsie Schmidt of Marion, South Dakota, Janice (Richard) Thompson of Sioux Falls, Sarena (George) Breza of Maryland and Millie Joffer of Brooten, Minnesota.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant children, Ruth, Mark and infant daughter; brother, Jake (Joan) Breed,﻿ and sister Pearl (Fred) Haggar.