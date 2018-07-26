



Cathy Wiese, 70, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018, at Avera McKennan Hospital, Sioux Falls.

Funeral Mass was Monday, July 23, at the Church of St. Mary with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery, Sioux Falls.

Cathy Maria Breuer was born Dec. 19, 1947, in Rock Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Robert and Gloria (Lynch) Breuer. She lived and grew up in Larchwood, Iowa, and graduated from St. Mary High School in 1965. She attended Mankato State University and graduated 1968. She was a scheduler with Northern States Power (Xcel Energy).

On June 23, 1979, she married Charles Wiese on June 23, 1979. Sheretired from NSP in 2003, after more than 35 years of service. She worked with the Homebuilders Association over five years and a couple other various jobs.

Survivors include her husband; son, Ryan Wiese of Sioux Falls; stepdaughter, Kristen Wiese of Minneapolis, Minnesota; three grandchildrenand many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Rick and Tim Breuer.﻿