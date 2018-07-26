Joseph Kleeman





64

Inwood, Iowa

Joseph Gordon “Joe” Kleeman, 64, of Inwood, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, July 17, 2018 at Canton-Inwood Hospital in Canton, South Dakota.

Funeral service was Saturday, July 21, 2018, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, Inwood.

Joe was born June 13, 1954, at Aberdeen, South Dakota, the son of Gordon and Opal (Kjosa) Kleeman. After graduating from Webster High School in 1972, he attended college at National College of Business in Rapid City, South Dakota.

On June 19, 1976, he married Debbie Larsen. His career in sales took the couple several places in the early years of the marriage, making their home in Yankton and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Fargo, North Dakota, and Lincoln, Nebraska. In 1989, the family moved to Inwood.

Survivors include his wife; his daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Thiessen of Larchwood, Iowa; his sons, Matt (Dianna) Kleeman of Joshua, Texas, and Andy (Keisha) Kleeman of Nevada, Iowa; six grandchildren; his sisters, Betsy (Kal) Simons, Julie (Jim) Kleeman-Love, Patty (Ethan) Bauer and Cyndi (Ron) Rineck; his brothers, Paul Kleeman, Tim (Beccy) Gebur and Tom (Susan) Gebur; sisters-in-law, Lisa (Charlie) Larsen, Kristi (joe) Lloyd and Lisa (Chris) Thomas; brother-in-law, Dave Larsen; father- and mother-in-law, Gene and Bettie Larsen; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon Kleeman and Opal and Leo Gebur; and his brother-in-law, Charlie Larsen. ﻿