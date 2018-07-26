Walnut Grove City Council discusses Police Department issues

The Walnut Grove City Council met in regular session on July 9 at 7:00 PM at the Walnut Grove City Offices.

Present: Greg Hansen, Xiong Yang, and Jeff Harnack.

Absent: Todd Harrington and Leonard McLaughlin

Also Present: Carolyn Van Loh, Tom Hansen, Kerwin Armitage & Nicole Knakmuhs

Kerwin gave the water-wastewater report Kerwin. He had to bypass after the rain on June 21 and again July 3. Discussion was held on the flooding and backups residents incurred during the July 3, 2018 storm. The Redwood County Emergency Manager has been in contact with the clerk to get information about city expenses incurred due to the flooding and to get a list of homes that had flooding.

