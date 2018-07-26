School board approves new phone system

tmerchant@ncppub.com

At last month’s board meeting Technology Director

Duane Hannan gave a proposal for a new phone system for the Westbrook campus.

Hannan told the school board under the E-rate program they were able to install 14 new Wi-Fi access points in the buildings with new switches to power them. The cost of the system and installation was $16,300. However the district was only responsible for 20 percent of that amount which was just over $4,000.

The new access points and switches will enable the installation of a PBX voice over internet system. The quote from Arvig Inc., is $5,126, which includes installation. At that time board member Kerry Knakmuhs questioned if they should try to get another quote from another company. Hannan told the board he had checked with Woodstock and was told they could not do that type of installation.

