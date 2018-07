There is a new business in the area by the name of Wulf Fabrication and Piping, LLC. The owner, Justin Wulf is chasing his dream of being his own boss while using his skills as a welder and metal fabricator to fill a gap. In earlier years, he might have been known as a “blacksmith,” but his talents go beyond the image of blacksmiths many of us have in our minds.

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.