



Janice M. Wiggins, age 91 of Westbrook, passed away Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 20 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, July 19 at Westbrook Funeral Home with a prayer service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at church. Interment will be in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com

Janice Marilyn (Johnson) Wiggins was born May 12, 1927 to Julius and Mabel (Hanson) Johnson in Ann Township, Cottonwood County, Minnesota. She was baptized at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook and confirmed there with the class of 1942. Janice attended country school District 43 of Cottonwood County for eight years and graduated from Walnut Grove High School in 1945. In the fall of 1945, she enrolled at Mankato State Teacher’s College and then she transferred to St. Olaf College, where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Home Economics in 1949. She began teaching in the Westbrook Public School in the fall of 1949. On June 17, 1951, Janice was united in marriage to Arthur Wiggins, her high school sweetheart, at Trinity Lutheran Church. She continued teaching Home Economics until 1959. From 1959-1970, Janice was a stay-at-home mom. In 1970, she resumed her teaching career at the Westbrook Public School and retired in 1990. Art and Janice resided at the home farm until 2001, when they purchased their home in Westbrook. She was a lifetime member of Trinity Lutheran Church, a very important part of her life. Janice was active in WELCA, quilting and bible study. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, gardening, ballroom dancing, and traveling. She traveled to Germany, Austria, and Switzerland in 1985, Japan in 1988, Norway in 2002 and Ireland in 2003.

Janice is survived by her children: Julie (Mark) Nadeau of San Antonio, TX, Mary (Tim) McKasy of St. Paul, and John (Mara) Wiggins of Walnut Grove; grandchildren: Jessica (Mircea) Tipescu of Highland Park, IL, Brendan Nadeau of San Antonio, TX, Justin Nadeau of Addison, TX, and Elizabeth & Abby Wiggins of Walnut Grove; and great-grandchildren: Grace & Adrian Tipescu of Highland Park, IL. She is preceded in death by her parents Julius and Mabel Johnson, husband Arthur, and granddaughter Katherine Emma Wiggins. Blessed be her memory.