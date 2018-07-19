Dallas (Butch) Giese





Dallas (Butch) Keith Giese, age 76, of Jeffers, MN passed away on June 29, 2018, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Butch was born December 13, 1941 in Mt. Lake, MN to Arthur (Buck) and Ella (Krahn) Giese. He was welcomed home by his older brother, Kent and later welcomed home his younger brother, Arthur (Chip). Butch was baptized and confirmed at the Jeffers Trinity Lutheran Church. He grew up southeast of Jeffers and had many special memories of growing up on the farm. Butch attended and graduated from Jeffers Public School in the class of 1959. His classmates remained important to him throughout his life. Upon graduation Butch enlisted in the United States Navy and completed basic training at Great Lakes Naval Base in Illinois. He served on two ships: the U.S.S. John Willis DE-1027 and the U.S.S. Sampson DDG-10. Butch proudly served in the U.S. Navy until 1962 when he was honorably discharged.

Butch married Joan Kathleen Gode on June 1, 1963 at the Red Rock Evangelical United Brethren Church. This marriage was blessed with four children: Pamela, Gregory, Kristine, and Kerri. Butch worked at the Jeffers Feed Mill and started his agronomy career at the Monsanto Plant. The family moved briefly to Gibbon, MN and then returned permanently to Jeffers in 1968 where Butch worked for Monsanto and the Jeffers Co-op Elevator (Fertilizer Division). He continued working in the agronomy field at Sanborn Farm Chemicals and returned to Jeffers and worked for New Vision Co-op

until his retirement in 2006.

Butch had a number of interests throughout his life; fishing, golfing, playing cards and dominoes, riding bike, driving his golf cart, watching golf on TV, following the weather, enjoying nature and its beauty, farming with son-in-law Brian, and watching American Pickers. He always appreciated good food and a good joke. Butch was a proud member of the Red Rock United Methodist Church, the Jeffers Senior Citizens Center, the Jeffers American Legion Club, and the Cottonwood County Historical Society board. He generously volunteered his time, especially after retirement. Butch looked forward to class reunions and family reunions and always had a camera in hand to capture pictures of these events. He enjoyed genealogy and had many albums full of family history and pictures. Butch loved all things Jeffers and fondly referred to it

as “The Gateway to Heaven”. He collected Jeffers memorabilia and enjoyed showing his “Jeffers Room” to others. Butch had many humorous sayings (Butchie-isms) and stories that he loved to tell. He enjoyed reminiscing and his relationships with others brought him the most joy in life.

Throughout his life, Butch had a strong faith in Jesus Christ and it was especially evident during his final years. He was grateful for the many blessings God had bestowed upon him. Throughout his illnesses he remained positive and thankful for the gift of life, the gift of healing, and the Lord’s many miracles.

Grateful to have shared his life are his wife of 55 years, Joan; children, Pam and Brian Busswitz of Westbrook, Greg and Kim Giese of St. James, Kris and Chris Mertesdorf of Byron, and Kerri and Scott Oltmans of Windom; grandchildren,

Miranda Giese, Jackson Oltmans, Cameron Giese, Noah Mertesdorf, Evan Oltmans, Ava Mertesdorf, Madelyn Oltmans, and Chloe Oltmans; brother Kent Giese and his wife Mary of Duluth; along with many others who were blessed to call him friend and family.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur J. (Buck) and Ella Giese, his brother,

Arthur L. (Chip) Giese, and his father and mother-in-law, Arnold and Mabel Gode.

Blessed be the memory of Dallas (Butch) Keith Giese.