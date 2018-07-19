Lauren D. Hoyt, age 98, passed away on Tuesday, July 10, 2018 at the Slayton Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Slayton MN. Formerly of Walnut Grove, he had been a resident at O’Brien Court in Tracy for the past six years.

A private family memorial will be held at a later date. Walnut Grove Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Lauren Dale Hoyt was born March 24, 1920 in Cottonwood County, MN to Alfred and Charlotte (McArter) Hoyt. He was baptized in the Lutheran faith and confirmed at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. Lauren attended country school District # 43.

He was a WWII veteran, enlisting into the US Navy five days after the attack on Pearl Harbor. He served his duty in the Pacific Theatre.

Lauren is survived by his children, Scott (Vicki) Hoyt of White Bear Lake; Julie (Brian) Nelson of Cape Coral, FL; and Lisa (Ric) Sell of Walnut Grove; grandson Dr. Casey (Amy) Nelson, DDS of Minneapolis; and Tim Sell of Marshall; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Emery Nelson of Minneapolis; sisters Lyla Henry and Roanne (Larry) Axdahl; many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, three brothers Leslie, Myron and Alton, and step-mothers Rosella Hoyt and Lena Hoyt.