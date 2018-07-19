Ole Oleson’s Trunk





Ole Oleson and his family left Norway in 1884, and after about 12 weeks at sea, reached their ship’s port of entry in Quebec. They traveled from Quebec to Chicago and eventually to Rothsay, Minnesota, where they settled, with plans to farm. Eventually they lost that land to the railroad, so they moved to Maddock, North Dakota, where they spent the rest of their lives.

Ole and his family came from the Island of Froya, Norway. Ole was the third son in the family, in a society where inheritance is passed to the eldest son upon the death of the patriarch of the family. Ole had built a house on his father’s farm, but when his father died and his brother inherited everything, Ole and his family came to America to better themselves and become land-owners in their own right.

