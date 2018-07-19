The Boys State Adventure





Minnesota American Legion sponsored its 70th Boys State adventure the week of June 10 – 16 for teens who have completed their junior year of high school. The Legion Auxiliary also has a similar conference for girls. This year both Walnut Grove American Legion and Auxiliary sponsored two young men since no girls were able to attend. More than 370 students from across the state of Minnesota gathered at St. John’s University in Collegeville for a week of intense learning and role-playing government participation from the local to the state level.

