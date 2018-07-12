



Lucille "Ludy" Knudson, age 91 of Westbrook, passed away peacefully Monday, July 2, 2018 at Westbrook Good Samaritan Center in Westbrook. Memorial Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 6 at Westbrook Funeral Home in Westbrook. Interment was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to Westbrook Good Samaritan Center Patio Project.

Lucille was born June 29, 1927 to Alva and Mary (Papez) Cox in Hinckley, Minnesota. She graduated from Hinckley High School. Ludy moved to Westbrook to work with her brother Ted in his restaurant. She met Roger while working for her brother. On August 9, 1948 she married Roger W. Knudson in Hinckley. Together the coupled settled in Westbrook in 1965, after living in several other communities. Ludy enjoyed traveling with Roger, after his retirement. She took a lot of pride in her crafts, and enjoyed sewing and painting. Ludy was a very friendly lady who loved spending time with her family.

Lucille is survived by her grandson Daniel Palmer of Westbrook; great-grandsons: Zane Palmer of Westbrook and Gavin Zamzow of Windom; and son-in-law Glenn Gustafson of Westbrook. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Roger, daughter Colleen and brother Ted.