



The Memorial Service for Margaret Lydia Schwartz, 86, of Tracy, was held on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at the Life Remembrance Center in Tracy. Interment was at the Tracy City Cemetery.

Margaret was born on May 26, 1932, the daughter of Herman and Marie (Haseleu) Voge of Springfield, Minnesota. She attended Springfield public school. After high school Margaret started working in the community at various customer service jobs, always doing her best to care for and serve others. On June 14, 1953, Margaret married Charles Schwartz. This union was blessed with three children, Deb, Brenda and Steven. When Margaret was not busy working or caring for her family she enjoyed, gardening, knitting, sewing, cooking and playing a game of cards. She was devoted to her family, always placing them first. She will be deeply missed.

Margaret passed away on Friday, July 6, 2018 at the age of 86. She is survived by her daughters, Deb (Dave Peterson) Bjorklund of Tracy, Brenda (Rick) Halvorson of Cannon Falls: grandchildren, Jeremy (Beth) Bjorklund of Walnut Grove, Lisa (Pat Luger) Bjorklund of Fargo, ND, Ashley Schwartz of Dallas/ FortWorth, TX; great-grandchild, Addison Bjorklund of Walnut Grove; sister, Arlene (Norman) Krebs, many “Favorite” nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles; son, Steven; sisters, Edna (Elmer) Kettner, Marylou Schubbe; brothers, Alvin (Tina) Voge, Alfred (Betty) Voge; step-brother, Gerald, Kettner.

