Fire department seeking rescue truck

tmerchant@ncppub.com

Fire Chief Curtis Madson and Brett Lindaman brought a proposal to the council to purchase a different rescue truck. The vehicle they are looking at is a 2004 model located in Texas. The price for the newer vehicle is $130,000. The vehicle is low mileage, about 11,000 miles, and was used only about a dozen times a year. They noted the vehicle also comes with a full set of tools including a set of Jaws of Life unit. The unit will be paid for with department funds, including money from the city and a loan from the utilities commission.

