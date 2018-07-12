Hell hath no fury like that of a woman scorned — Mother Nature





Southwest Minnesota got more than its fair share of rain last week. The lion’s share of the rain fell the heaviest in Murray, Lyon, and Redwood counties. In several areas of these counties there was significant rain that caused many road closures and several rescheduling of Fourth of July events. In the Slayton, Tracy, Milroy and Walnut Grove areas, all received in the neighborhood of eight to ten inches between about midnight Monday and Tuesday mid-morning. Tuesday many rural gravel roads, major Highways US 59, US 14, along with many paved county roads were closed due to heavy water on the roads as well as washouts of roads and shoulders. On Thursday Highway 14 was still closed at the Cottonwood River, and several other county roads were still closed.

Some of the most serious problems occurred near Walnut Grove when Lake Laura began spilling over the dikes, causing a huge washout on the road leading to the Plum Creek Park. The rushing water ate a chasm where the culverts below the dam were washed away. The water created a gap in the road about 30 feet across and eight to ten feet deep. The force was so strong the huge steel culvert under the road was carried about 75 feet down stream.

