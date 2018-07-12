A memorial gathering for John and Helen Jensen, long time Inwood residents, will be Saturday, July 14 from 3-4:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Inwood. Friends and family are invited for lunch and sharing of memories. Interment of ashes will follow at 5 p.m. at Richland Cemetery.

John and Helen lived in Inwood from 1955-1974. John ran the Inwood Pool Hall and Helen taught at Central Lyon School at Doon. They raised three daughters in Inwood, Susan, Jo Ellen and Kristin. The couple later moved to East Lake Okoboji.

Helen passed away in December 2017. John lived at Good Samaritan home in Canton, South Dakota,﻿ until he passed in November 2017. The couple was married 70 years.

All who remember John, Helen and their daughters are invited to attend.