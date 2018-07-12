



Carol Van Stelton, 69, of Inwood, Iowa, died Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Rochester, Minnesota.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 11, at First Reformed Church, Inwood, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood.

Carol Deelstra was born Feb. 20, 1949, in Chester, South Dakota, to John and Fannie (Reurink) Deelstra. She grew up near Chester and graduated from Franklin School in 1967. She attended Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, from 1967-1971 where she majored in music education. After graduation, she taught in northwest Iowa 10 years.

In 1981, she married Virgil Van Stelton and moved to Sibley, Iowa. She shared her love of music by accompanying students, teaching piano lessons, substitute teaching, and using her musical talents at church. In 2015, the couple moved to Inwood.

Survivors include her husband; daughter, Shelli (Andrew) Rens; son, Jeff (Lindsey) Van Stelton; five grandchildren and brother, Stan (Elaine) Deelstra as well as countless other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Kathy Bramstedt; infant brother, Daryl Deelstra; mother-in-law, Henrietta (Beyer) Van Stelton; father-in-law, Jake Van Stelton, and stepmother-in-l﻿aw, Margaret Van Stelton.