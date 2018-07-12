



88

Sarasota, Florida

Shirlee Schemmel, 88, of Sarasota, Florida, passed away Oct. 7, 2017, at Brookdale Palmer Ranch Assisted Living, Sarasota.

Memorial services were Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at The Church of St. Mary, Larchwood, Iowa, with interment in Richland Cemetery, Inwood, Iowa.

Shirlee Buchmeyer was born Sept. 27, 1929, in Davenport, Iowa, to Mildred and Carmen Buchmeyer. She graduated from Assumption High School in Davenport. She later moved to Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

On May 26, 1951, she married Oran “Bill” Schemmel. They lived in Inwood where they owned and operated Inwood Egg Market. Later the family moved to Madison, South Dakota, Sioux Falls, Bettendorf, Iowa, and retired in Sarasota.

Survivors include seven children,﻿ Heidi, Holly, Jerry, Jed, Jason and Joel, 15 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; twin infant daughters, Jane and Jill, and a sister, Mary Jo Higgins.