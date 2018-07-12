Iowa’s ‘Move Over’

law gets a makeover

jhommes@ncppub.com

July 1 marked the start of the new budget year in Iowa, and a handful of new or updated laws officially went into effect. Perhaps most notable among them was an update to the state’s “move over” law.

In the past, any motorist approaching a stopped emergency vehicle on the side of the road was expected to move over into the next lane or slow down (and even be prepared to stop) if moving over into another lane wasn’t possible. As of July 1, that law has been expanded, and now requires all motorists to move over or slow down for any vehicle with flashing lights. In other words, the vehicle doesn’t have to be an emergency vehicle. Construction vehicles, stranded motorists with their hazard lights on, and all other vehicles with flashing lights are now included in the expanded law. Drivers will be expected to move over if it’s safe; if not, they should reduce their speed under the speed limit and be prepared to stop.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.