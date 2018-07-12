Friendly faces to lead parade





Larry and Fran Zuraff have become friendly faces in the Larchwood community and many residents know them from the local Sinclair station. “The most fun has been the customers here,” smiled Larry as he reflected on the friendships they’ve made over the years

The Zuraffs have made their home in Larchwood 40 years. The couple was married in 1978 and moved to Larchwood in 1979. Both having kids from previous relationships, the couple raised their blended family of nine and now have 18 grandkids and seven great-grandchildren.

