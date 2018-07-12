Trains rolling through Doon once again





jjensen@ncppub.com

The sound of a train whistle blowing was a good sound Tuesday, June 26 as a BNSF train made its way across a new section of railway south of Doon. Crews constructed the new section of track in approximately 36 hours June 23-24 after a crude oil train derailment June 22. Thirty-two BNSF rail cars derailed; 14 of them leaked crude oil into a flood-swollen area. Crews also worked to transload product from 24 rail cars, including those that were compromised, and the cars were moved to a field just east of the site. The remaining derailed cars were cleared from the track and transloading their contents continued through Wednesday, June 27, according to a statement from BNSF officials.

Please see the July 4 edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.