Lyon County Economic Development recognizes county businesses

The Lyon County Economic Development (LCED) advisory board had its sixth annual Business Recognition Program Tuesday, June 26, at the Forster Community Center in Rock Rapids. Six businesses and one community event received recognition awards in various categories, including retail-commercial business builder, value-added agriculture in action, celebrating women in business, manufacturing, business builder, entrepreneurial spirit, and community event.

Please see the July 4 edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.