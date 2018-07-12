Welcome to Walnut Grove





cvanloh@ncppub.com

The community of Walnut Grove is gearing up for next three weekends (July 6-7, 13-14, 20-21) during the production of the Wilder Pageant. But that major event isn’t all there is to see around the area or in which to participate at Saturday’s Family Festival.

Laura Ingalls Wilder Historic Monument.

Located 1.6 miles north of Walnut Grove on County Rd. 5. It is difficult to predict if Plum Creek, near this site, will be open for wading because of the water level and water- damaged access to the creek at this location.

Please see the July 4 edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story and more pictures.

The Ingalls family arrives in Walnut Gove in the opening scene of the Wilder Pageant. (Photo/Tom Merchant﻿).