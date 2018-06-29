Find Us Faithful





The 1950’s and 1960’s were on the end of several decades of explosive church growth. With a relatively stable rural farming population, large families and the strong emphasis on faith and church attendance, churches of all denominations built for what they expected would be a future that held fantastic possibilities for on-going growth. The Church of St. Paul was no different. Their beautiful building has been a beacon for the faithful for 58 years. But the times have changed. Families have gotten smaller, young people move away for jobs and careers, and older members eventually get to the point where they can no longer do what they once could.

The congregation has now dwindled to approximately 50 households, with a membership of about 85. There are 3 children under the age of 5 and 3 children between 5 and 12. Religious Education is now shared with St. Michael’s in Tracy and sometimes there are no young people available to serve for Mass.

Please see 6.20.2018 edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.