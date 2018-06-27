



Pearl Beverly VanDeWiele, age 85 of Walnut Grove, passed away on Monday, June 18, 2018 at the Hospice House of Murray County in Slayton while surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11:00 am Friday, June 22 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Walnut Grove. Interment is in Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Walnut Grove. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Pearl was born February 24, 1933 in Iona, MN to August and Gunhild (Meld) Johnson. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. In 1951, Pearl graduated from Walnut Grove High School. She became a member of the Catholic Church and on August 9, 1952, she was united in marriage to Richard VanDeWiele. Together the couple lived and farmed north of Revere. In 1981, they moved to Walnut Grove, and continued farming until 1994. Pearl helped on the farm and stayed busy working at various jobs. She worked at the hardware store, and as a bartender at the liquor store. Her last job was at Lichty Drug Store in Westbrook. Pearl was a very active member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and served on the Altar Guild. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and Extension Club. Pearl went on many trips by car, motorcycle, and bus with many friends. She loved cooking for people, dancing, and playing bingo. All the kids in the family learned to play cards with her at a very young age. She was most happy with her coffee, cards, and shoes. Pearl also enjoyed knitting and crossword puzzles. She was an avid bowler. Pearl loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Pearl is survived by her sons: Mike (Carol) of Revere and Randy (Julie) of Windom; son-in-law Mark Tanghe of Marshall; sister Judy (Carl) Dagner of Lamberton; brother-in-law Maurice (Judy) VanDeWiele of Tracy; sisters-in-law: Julie (Jim) Claeys and Beverly VanDeWiele both of Marshall; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Richard, daughter Becky Tanghe, and siblings: Darlene, Edward, Allen, Connie, Elaine Siedl, and baby August Johnson.