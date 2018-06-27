Walnut Grove City Council approves LED lighting for the Community Center

The City Council met in regular session on May 11 at 7:00 PM in the Walnut Grove City Offices.

Present: Greg Hansen, Xiong Yang, Leonard McLaughlin and Jeff Harnack.

Absent: Todd Harrington

Also Present: Carolyn Van Loh.

The Maintenance Report was presented. Council members discussed the quote received from Northwest Lighting Systems and Anderson Electric to convert all the overhead lighting to LED at the Community Center for $9772.66 and the City Shop for $1759.42. Leonard McLaughlin made the motion seconded by Xiong Yang to approve the LED conversion. McLaughlin, Harnack, and Yang voted in favor, Hansen opposed. Motion carried.

After a discussion on street striping, the Council decided to wait until next year to have this done.

The Bar & Grill report showed a small loss for 2018 through the month of May.

