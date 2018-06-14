Find us faithful





“For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven.” Ecclesiastes 3:1

“I give thanks to God always for you because of the grace of God which was given you in Christ Jesus.” 1 Corinthians 1:4

On Sunday, June 10, 2018, the parishioners of The Church of St. Paul in Walnut Grove, Minnesota, celebrated their last weekend Mass as a congregation. Leading the service were Most Reverend John M. LeVoir, Bishop of the New Ulm Diocese and Rev. Robert Mraz, the pastor of St. Paul’s.

What is happening is that following this Mass, the parish of the Church of St. Paul’s will be merging into a new alignment within the Diocese’s “Area Faith Community Model” of ministry. The Diocese is very clear that the church is not closing at this time, it is merging with other parishes. St. Paul’s Administrative Council remains in place, and they will be working together with the Councils from St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Tracy and St. Michael’s Catholic church in Milroy. While there will be no regular weekend Masses, the building will still retain it’s furnishings and liturgical items and the church will be used for special activities such as weddings, funerals and other gatherings, at least for the foreseeable future.

