City council accepts sewer bid for annexed property

Scott Leddy of Banner Engineering was on hand to open bids for sewer work in the recently annexed land on the east side of Fir Avenue. Leddy said there were two bids received. The bids requested were broken down by base bid with option 1 using regular manholes and option 2 for using lined manholes.

The first bid was from Ground Water Management Inc. of Brewster. Their bid was a base of $50,530.19. Option 1 was $17,168.00, and the second option was $24,554.25.

Duininck Inc. of Prinsburg bid was base bid $66,661.00, option 1 was $22,717, and the second option was $34,297.00.

Leddy was pleased the bids came in lower than the estimate of Banner. Their estimate was base bid $56,640. Option 1 was $18,400 and the second option was $27,400.

