WWG 2018 Graduation





Students anticipate new adventures

High school graduation is a time for reflection and anticipation. Reflection on the highlights and challenges of a graduate’s thirteen years of education. Anticipation of what their chosen path has for them. WWG’s Class of 2018 has much in common, and yet they took different paths to achieve their common goal of graduation.

Music always sets the mood for special occasions. Piano music played by Jacob Kleven for the prelude created a quiet, relaxed atmosphere. The high school band played “Fanfare & Processional” as the graduates marched from the back of the gym to their seats in the front. The national anthem reminded everyone of our great nation, and then the school song, “Go U Northwestern,” reminded graduates of their WWG heritage.

