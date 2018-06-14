



86

Elkton, South Dakota

Norbert L. Lorenzen, 86, of Elkton, South Dakota, passed away Monday, June 4, 2018, at a Brookings (South Dakota) Hospital.

Funeral services were Thursday, June 7, at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Elkton.

Norbert Ludwig Lorenzen was born Dec. 10, 1931, at Lakewood Corner in Lyon County, the son of Theodore and Bertha (Wulf) Lorenzen. He grew up near Lester, Iowa, and attended country school. He graduated from Rock Rapids High School in 1950. Ee enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in Austria during the Korean War. Upon his honorable discharge, he began working as a farm hand for neighbors and relatives in Iowa. He began farming on his own near Elkton in 1955.

On June 3, 1956, he married Margaret Zimmerman on June 3, 1956. He retired from farming at age at 81. He spent his later years at Park Place Assisted Living and United Living Community in Brookings.

Survivors include his sons, Todd (Diane) Lorenzen of Missoula, Montana, and Larry (Tracey) Lorenzen of Antioch, Illinois; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two brothers, Vernon (Penny) Lorenzen and Ted Lorenzen; two sisters, Donna Figoras and Elaine Ault; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife; daughter, Jill, in infancy; parents and three brothers, Ken, Loren and Dwight. ﻿