Magic show kicks off Summer Reading

The Larchwood Library had its summer reading program kickoff Thursday afternoon, June 7, with a special show by magician Tim Stolba. Stolba is an Iowa-based magician who has been performing shows for kids for many years now, and on Thursday he wowed and impressed the dozens of kids who gathered at the Larchwood Library.

Stolba’s show was full of tricks and illusions and lasted for nearly an hour. It was an hour filled with fun, laughter and many audible gasps. Stolba made objects disappear and reappear, or appear from out of nowhere. He also performed impressive card tricks and used a magic wand to assist in other tricks. His final trick of the day required a volunteer to lie flat on a board laid across two folding chairs. The girl was then wrapped in a blanket, after which Stolba removed one of the chairs and the board, which made it seem as if the young girl was levitating in the air. That final performance had kids talking and speculating long after the show was done.

