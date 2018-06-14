Primary election results

jjensen@ncppub.com

As the polls closed on the June 5 primary election in Lyon County and across the state, one local and one state race were still without a Republican nominee.

County results

In Lyon County, 24.91 percent of voters headed to the polls, casting 2,106 ballots with county supervisor seats and the county attorney role on the ballot. “This is around the average voter turnout for primary elections in Lyon County when there is local competition on the ballot,” said Lyon County auditor Jennifer Smit. “I am always hoping for a large turnout as voting is a privilege that each of us should not take for granted.” The ballot breakdown was 1,927 Republican ballots, 173 Democratic ballots and six Libertarian ballots.

