Connecting kids on the Spectrum





sarahm@ncppub.com

A new group is in the process of getting organized in Larchwood. Mel Lafrenz has started the Autism Outreach Center, which will offer support to children with Autism Spectrum Disorders and Intellectual Disorders. This support group will not only benefit children but also give caregivers the opportunity to find support and socialization in a safe setting. “As a parent of a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), I’ve learned there are few local resources for people on the spectrum,” said Lafrenz. “Many parents must bring their children with ASD to Sioux Falls or make lengthy trips to Iowa communities for guidance and advocacy.” This group will be a chance for individuals to have support right here at home.

