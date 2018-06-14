Alvord celebrates quasquicentennial





Bob Sullivan has been a longtime resident of Alvord and has seen many changes in the 125 years Alvord has been a town in northwest Iowa. He celebrated the town’s history Saturday, June 9 as parade marshal during quasquicentennial activities.

Robert Sullivan was born March 15 1930, to Robert Sr. and Mary Ann (Duffy) Sullivan. “I was born in the house I currently live in,” said Sullivan. The house and the farmland were he currently resides were purchased in 1900 by Sullivan’s grandfather. Sullivan farmed the land until he retired several years ago and now rents out the land.

