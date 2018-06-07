



64

Orange City, Iowa

Gregory Jeltema, 64, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Happy Siesta Care Center, Remsen, Iowa.

Funeral service was Friday, June 1, at Oolman Funeral Home, Orange City, with interment in West Lawn Cemetery, Orange City.

Gregory Jay Jeltema was born March 18, 1954, in Orange City, the son of James and Alice Henrietta (De Vos) Jeltema. He was raised in Orange City, where he graduated from Unity Christian High School.

On May 16, 1973, he married Karen Beltman. The couple made their home in Orange City where he was a livestock truck driver several years before driving for Ag Partners more than 20 years.

Survivors include his wife; four children, Jody (Chad) Van Regenmorter, of Inwood, Iowa, Harly Jeltema of Paullina, Iowa, Tammy (Cory) Groen of Little Rock, Iowa, and Heath (Karmin) Jeltema of Granville, Iowa; five grandchildren; his mother of Orange City; two brothers and a sister, Wes (Teresa) Jeltema, Pam (Rob) Van Riessen and Lyle (Karen) Jeltema; his wife’s stepmother, Gladys Beltman; two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law; Arlyn (Elaine) Beltman, John (Helen) Peuse and Doris Beltman; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father; one granddaughter; his wife’s parents, James and Joyce Beltman; a sister-in-law, Gloria Peuse,﻿ and a brother-in-law, Dennis Beltman.