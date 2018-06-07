



87

Sioux Center, Iowa

Johanna Voortman, 87, of Sioux Center, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018, at Royale Meadows Care Center, Sioux Center.

Funeral service was Friday, June 1, at First Reformed Church, Sioux Center, with interment in Memory Gardens Cemetery, Sioux Center.

Johanna Wilhelmina Riphagen was born April 24, 1931, near Carmel, Iowa, the daughter of Joe and Johanna Riphagen. She attended country school near Carmel.

On Dec. 12, 1950, she married John Voortman. The farmed near Clara City, Minnesota, one year. For the next 38 years, they farmed near Alvord, Iowa. The couple retired to Sioux Center in 1988.

Survivors include four children, Everett (Donita) Voortman of Austin, Texas, Mike (Dorothy) Voortman of McCook, South Dakota, Judy (Craig) Malone of Castle Rock, Colorado, and Marlene (Steve) Hill of Castle Rock; four granddaughters; two brothers, Bill (Lavonne) Riphagen of Hull, Iowa, and Gary (Bertha) Riphagen of Doon, Iowa; brother-in-law, Chuck (Kay) Mulder of Ireton, Iowa; sisters-in-law, Gert Voortman of Escalon, California, and Nellie Voortman of Visalia, California; and many nieces, nephews and other extended family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; two sisters, Lena Boscaljon and Joyce Mulder, and one brother-in-law, Donald Boscaljon﻿.