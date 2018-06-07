From unpredictable days to relaxing





After 20 years of working in the dispatch room at the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, Barbara Sprock is set to enjoy her retirement years.

Before Sprock worked at the sheriff’s office, she worked at a factory in Rock Rapids that left her craving a bit more mental stimulation. “I worked at a brain-dead job for 20 years,” she stated, “and then someone said, ‘Well, apply at the sheriff’s office — that’s easy! You just sit there on the computer and run vehicle registrations and stuff and tell the deputies about it on the radio.’ If I had known what the job really entailed…”

