Flying forward





sarahm@ncppub.com

Veterans from different war eras have the unique opportunity to go back in time by partaking in the Honor Flight Program. The program gives veterans from World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War, as well as terminally-ill veterans from all war times, the opportunity and honor to fly to Washington, D.C., free of charge. Eight-two veterans from the tri-state area took the Midwest Honor Flight May 15. Don Yunker, 88, of Inwood was among those on board. Don was accompanied by his son and appointed guardian, David Yunker. “The guardian’s job was to keep each veteran safe while on the trip and have a safe return home” said David. For the job, David had to take a training session to learn how to provide safe transportation of the veterans while getting on and off buses and while touring the memorials during their trip. “It was an amazing experience,” David said of the trip. “It was great to see dad and the veterans be able to interact and share stories.”

Please see this week’s edition of the Westbrook Sentinel Tribune for the full story.