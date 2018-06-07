



Funeral services were held Friday, June 1, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church in Worthington, MN, with Rev. Dr. Daren I. Flinck officiating. Burial in the Westbrook Cemetery.

Norma Louise Doeden, age 75, of Worthington, formerly of Westbrook, MN, was born on March 9, 1943, at the Heron Lake Hospital in Heron Lake, MN, to Emil and Johanna (Gertner) Mischke. She grew up in Rosehill Township where she attended District 59 Country School until the 5th grade. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1961. After graduation, she worked in Stutz’s Café and helped friends and family with various needs.

She married William Phipps on September 22, 1962, at Rosehill Evangelical Emmanuel Lutheran Church. After their marriage, they lived in the Westbrook area for a few years before moving to Illinois for 10 years. Brian and Brenda were both born there. The family moved back to Westbrook in 1974 and lived out on a farm.

In 1979, they moved into Westbrook. Norma worked at the Westbrook school cafeteria and as a janitor for Grace Lutheran Church for 28 years.

In August 1994, her husband William passed away at the age of 52. Norma took a job in the Good Samaritan Nursing home in the cafeteria. While working there, she was introduced to her husband Roger Doeden.

On August 26, 2006, Roger and Norma were married at Emmanuel United Methodist Church in Worthington, MN. Norma passed away on Friday, May 25, 2018, at the Sunset Hospice Cottage in Worthington, after a two-year battle with cancer.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Doeden, Worthington; son, Brian Phipps (Vanessa), Hollyridge, NC; daughter Brenda Malloy (Ben)I, Cambria, MN; grandchildren Blake Phipps, Charlanne Nichole Phipps and Logan Malloy; her sister, Elaine Eichner, Marshall; brothers, Leon (Annette), Westbrook; and Wayne (Delna), Westbrook; in -laws, Dawn Mischke, Worthington; Larry Doeden (Anne), Worthington; Janice Sondergaard, Westbrook; as well as nieces nephews, friends and neighbors.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Johanna Mischke; first husband, William Phipps; sister, LaVonne; brothers, Wes and Duane; brother-in-law, Bill Eichner and sister-in-law, Janice Jenkins.