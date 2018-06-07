



Services for Lorraine A Pearson of Westbrook will be at 10:30 Wednesday at Grace Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place at the Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Slayton

Lorraine died Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the Good Samaritan Center in Westbrook.

Lorraine A (Nimerfroh) Pearson was born September 15, 1924 in rural Fulda to Alouis and Amelia Nimerfroh. She was the second of their five children. She attended high school for a few months and then left school to help out at home. At 16 years old she moved to Illinois and met her future husband, Bernard in 1942. She and Bernard were married on October 25 at the Avoca Lutheran Church. The couple farmed in Illinois and Minnesota until they retired from farming and lived in Genoa, Illinois. After several years, they sold their home and moved to Plant City, Florida. Lorraine returned to Minnesota in 2013 to be closer to family in Westbrook.

She had many hobbies that kept her busy including golf, square dancing and playing cards.

Survivors include her four children Gloria (Roger) Crawford, Gerald (Sandra) Pearson, Nancy Lintner, and Allan Pearson. Nine grandchildren. Barron Crawford, Shelly Lintner Shaw, Jeffry Pearson, Jenny Herding, Derrick Crawford, Kristin Knutson, Ben Pearson, Sara Anderson, and Adam Buccarelli. Eleven great grandchildren. Two sisters, Addeline Clark and Elsie Riddell. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers Butch and Bud Nimefroh, granddaughter Patricia, daughter in law Cathy Pearson and son- in-law Ron Lintner.