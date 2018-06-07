



Alan Donald Cohrs, age 98 of Westbrook, passed away Monday, May 28, 2018 at the Westbrook Good Samaritan Care Center. Funeral Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 4, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Burial in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Alan Donald Cohrs was born March 30, 1920, in Dovray, Minnesota, to Albert C. and Christine (Schneider) Cohrs. They moved to Westbrook in 1927. Alan attended Westbrook Grade and High School. He helped his dad in his grocery business and farming before enlisting in the Army Air Corps on October 22, 1941. Alan was just finishing basic training when WWII started. He completed his training and was stationed in England, North Africa, and Italy as an aircraft mechanic and crew chief on a P-38 fighter. In North Africa on January 5, 1943, he was wounded in combat and later returned to duty. He was discharged as Staff Sergeant on June 22, 1945. Returning to Westbrook, Alan worked for his dad in his John Deere Implement business, and in 1950 started farming. He married Norma Bunce on June 22, 1947, in Spirit Lake, Iowa. Alan was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, 1st Commander of the VFW, a Commander of the American Legion, and Trustee of Trinity Lutheran Church. He loved to play golf, helped build the local golf course, loved to fish and had a lifelong passion for woodworking. Most of his lumber came from black walnut trees on his farm. He made many memorial flag boxes for friends and for the VFW. He will be buried in a casket that he made for himself.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Norma (Bunce) Cohrs; son James (Ann) Cohrs of Dakota Dunes, SD; grandchildren: Jason (Allison) Cohrs of Sioux City, IA, Amber (Mike) Hofmeyer of Chino Hills, CA; daughter-in-law Maria Cohrs of Geneva, NY; grandchildren: Jerome Cohrs, Tim (Tiffany) Cohrs, Michael Cohrs, all of Geneva, NY, and Tania Cohrs of Rochester, NY; and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son Jerome Cohrs; parents Albert and Christine Cohrs; and sister Muriel (Reikow) Jacobson.