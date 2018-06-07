Robert “Bob” Fowler





Robert “Bob” L. Fowler age 72 of Perham, formerly of Westbrook, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. Funeral Services were held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 1, 2018 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Westbrook. Burial was in the Westbrook Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com.

Robert “Bob” L. Fowler was born December 14, 1945, in Slayton, Minnesota, to Russell and Ella (Fredericksen) Fowler. He was raised in the Baptist faith and was later baptized as an adult in the Presbyterian faith. He graduated from Westbrook High School. On April 11, 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Judy Clark in South Dakota. Bob first worked in road construction and then farmed for over 20 years in the Westbrook area. He and Judy then moved to Perham where he owned and operated his own trucking business for many years. Due to health reasons, Bob sold his trucking business and began working for Strata until his retirement. He was a member of the elevator and township boards in Westbrook. Bob enjoyed hunting in his younger years, and riding motorcycle. He loved fishing and spending time with his grandkids while teaching them all he knew about having fun at the lake. Bob and Judy enjoyed their winters spent in Texas for the last several years. Bob loved being around friends and family, riding motorcycle, and he truly loved his dogs, who he treated like family members.

Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; children: David (Jenn) Fowler, Jeffers, Tim (Evie) Fowler, Park Rapids; grandchildren: Johanna, Bradley, Blake, Lexi, Jessica, and Issac; great-grandchildren: Jersey, Mauer, Journey, and Lauren; and siblings: Jim (Barb) Fowler of Westbrook, and Jane (Willie) Prahm of Shakopee. He was preceded in death by his parents.