Westbrook Memorial Day Service

The annual Memorial Day service is much more than a mere tradition or ritual. It is an important event to remind us to show our respect and honor to those who have served in the United States armed services. Because of these men and women’s sacrifices, we can enjoy many freedoms that citizens of less fortunate nations know nothing about.

This year’s service communicated respect and pride for our veterans, thankfulness, and a renewed determination to thank God for our military forces of yesterday and today. After advancing the colors, the WWG band, led by Tasha Cuff, accompanied the audience in singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The majesty of the tune and the meaning of the words of our national anthem is enough to bring tears to the eyes and send chills rushing down our backs.

