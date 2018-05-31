Speech and Robotics teams give demonstrations

tmerchant@ncppub.com

Speech and Robotics are alive and well at Westbrook Walnut Grove. Students from the First Robotics team and the speech team gave demonstrations of their respective skills.

Speech Coach Lynn Cagle talked about the speech team that is combined with students from Red Rock Central and WWG. Two of her competitors gave speeches they had given before. Hannah Kleeberger gave a touching speech from the perspective of a teddy bear. Speech member Ben Larsen gave his speech about the trials and tribulations of selecting a speech for competition.

First Robotics coach Doug Lee, along with two of the team members, showed a short video about the First Robotics team competition.

