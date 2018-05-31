Bank Midwest replaces ATM with ITM





cvanloh@ncppub.com

Wednesday and Thursday, May 23 & 24, were “Cash Grab” days at Bank Midwest in Westbrook. One of the bank tellers was on hand to introduce customers to the new banking machine. The first step in the learning process during open house was to “grab for cash” from a box holding a number of $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 bills. The money was the tool that would help the customer learn how to work the Interactive Teller Machine (ITM). The bill was deposited in the individual’s bank account. The machine printed a receipt, indicating the deposit as well as the new balance in your account.

