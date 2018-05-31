WWG Class of 2018 to graduate

cvanloh@ncppub.com

Sunday, June 3 is an important day for the Westbrook Walnut Grove senior class and their families. The commencement program begins at 2 p.m. in the high school gymnasium in Westbrook.

The graduates’ class motto is thought provoking. “Sometimes it is the people no one can imagine anything of who do the things no one can imagine,” by Alan Turing. The seniors chose white, gold and teal as class colors and the Gerber daisy as their class flower.

Three speakers are slated to share their thoughts: senior class members Mariah Soleta and Abraham Her. Josh Barron, FFA teacher, chose the FFA motto as the foundation of his challenge to the graduates: “Learning to do, Doing to learn, Earning to live, Living to serve.”

The public is invited to share in the challenges and the excitement of this special day.