Goldie Boelman

Goldie Rosalyn Boelman, 96, of Luverne, Minnesota, passed away Tuesday, May 22, 2018, at Ava’s House hospice in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Funeral services were Friday, May 25, at First Presbyterian Church, Luverne, with interment in Maplewood Cemetery, Luverne

Goldie Siemer was born Aug. 12, 1921, near Ellsworth, Minnesota, to Herman and Anna (Rubbie) Siemer. She attended country school eight years and then graduated from Ellsworth High School in 1940. She worked in the Ellsworth bank several years following graduation.

On June 6, 1946, she married Marvin Boelman. In 1947, the couple moved to a farm near Ash Creek, Minnesota. In the spring of 1969, moved to a farm near Luverne. They retired and moved into Luverne in 1995. Her husband passed away Aug. 1, 1999. In 2013, she moved to the Oaks in Luverne. On Dec. 26, 2017, she became a resident of Parkview Manor Nursing Home in Ellsworth.

Survivors include four daughters, Trudy Boelman of San Diego, California, Debra Ringkob of Jackson, Minnesota, Gail (Rick) Harmelink of Inwood, Iowa, and Jodie (Arthur) Schott of Sioux Falls; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and two sisters-in-law, Adeline and Enore Boelman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one sister, Drusilla Siemer; one brother, Elmer Siemer,﻿ and a son-in-law, Kent Ringkob.