Start of something big





jjensen@ncppub.com

A group of about 12 volunteers worked Thursday and Friday, May 24 and 25 to construct the first section of the Inwood recreational trail on the city’s northwest side. Several cement trucks lined up on Jefferson Street, ready to empty into a Tri-State Pumping belted rig which filled a paving machine with cement. “Normally you think of pumping cement but we couldn’t use the pumper because of the electric lines between the road and the trail,” explained Gene Ver Steeg who oversaw the project. Approximately 55 loads of 430 yards of cement were delivered.

The machine, owned by the city of Rock Valley and operated by a Rock Valley city employee, then followed along the dirt path, paving approximately 4,000 feet of the first phase of the new Inwood recreational trail. Plaques recognizing those who donated $250 or more will eventually be placed along the path, according to Ver Steeg. City officials hope the next phase, a path through the city park, can get underway in August.