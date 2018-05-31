First through the doors





jjensen@ncppub.com

Visible progress has been made to the exterior of the new Merrill Pioneer Medical Center being constructed in Rock Rapids in the last few months. A group of volunteers, who have been working on the capital campaign since it kicked off in November, and their spouses were invited on a tour to see the progress being made inside the facility Tuesday, May 22.

Journey Construction site managers led the tour which also included Merrill Pioneer Community Hospital board of trustee members and their spouses.

A daily average of 40-60 workers are on site each day, working to complete infrastructure, frame walls, hang drywall and paint. The clinic area of the facility shows the most progress with drywall complete throughout nearly all of the space, painting done in most of the exam rooms and cabinets installed in some rooms. A semi-truck-load of drywall is delivered to the site once a week.

Please see this week’s edition of the West Lyon Herald for the full story.